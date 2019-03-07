SWP Branch Meeting: Know your enemy - Alt-right, the far right and fascists

Add to Calendar 07-03-2019 19:00 07-03-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Know your enemy - Alt-right, the far right and fascists Friends Meeting House, Meeting House Lane, LA1 1TX SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links