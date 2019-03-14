SWP Branch Meeting: Sudan - Revolution and the struggle against El Bashir

Add to Calendar 14-03-2019 19:30 14-03-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Sudan - Revolution and the struggle against El Bashir Woodlane Community Centre, 78 White City Cl, W12 7DZ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links