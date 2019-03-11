Socialist Worker
The snowflake generation - what do we say about free speech?

Monday 11 Mar 2019 6:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Snug
Ma Cameron's
6-8 Little Belmont St
Aberdeen
AB10 1JG
Monday 11 Mar 2019 6:00pm
