SWP Branch Meeting: Corbyn, antisemitism and the Labour Party in crisis

Add to Calendar 20-03-2019 20:00 20-03-2019 22:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Corbyn, antisemitism and the Labour Party in crisis The What Centre, 23 Coventry St, DY8 1EP SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links