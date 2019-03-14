<p><a href='https://scontent-lhr3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/50625286_2132332017080626_3101531798681681920_o.jpg?_nc_cat=109&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr3-1.xx&oh=4c5bf2f906629f3e83d19dd5fe73f78c&oe=5D11D260' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lhr3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/50625286_2132332017080626_3101531798681681920_o.jpg?_nc_cat=109&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr3-1.xx&oh=4c5bf2f906629f3e83d19dd5fe73f78c&oe=5D11D260' /></a></p> <p> </p> <div><span>See the account of fighting racism and Fascism from the 1930s through to 1990s and join the discusssion about building resistance today </span> <p> </p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1118642804975187'>Faceboom Event</a></p> </div> <p> </p>

Stand Up To Racism: From Cable Street to Brick Lane

Add to Calendar 14-03-2019 18:30 14-03-2019 20:30 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: From Cable Street to Brick Lane <p><a href='https://scontent-lhr3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/50625286_2132332017080626_3101531798681681920_o.jpg?_nc_cat=109&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr3-1.xx&oh=4c5bf2f906629f3e83d19dd5fe73f78c&oe=5D11D260' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lhr3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/50625286_2132332017080626_3101531798681681920_o.jpg?_nc_cat=109&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr3-1.xx&oh=4c5bf2f906629f3e83d19dd5fe73f78c&oe=5D11D260' /></a></p> <p> </p> <div><span>See the account of fighting racism and Fascism from the 1930s through to 1990s and join the discusssion about building resistance today </span> <p> </p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1118642804975187'>Faceboom Event</a></p> </div> <p> </p> Genesis Cinema, 93-95 Mile End Rd, E1 4UJ Stand Up To Racism

See the account of fighting racism and Fascism from the 1930s through to 1990s and join the discusssion about building resistance today

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links