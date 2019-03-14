Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

From Cable Street to Brick Lane

Thursday 14 Mar 2019 6:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Genesis Cinema
93-95 Mile End Rd
Bethnal Green
London
E1 4UJ

 

See the account of fighting racism and Fascism from the 1930s through to 1990s and join the discusssion about building resistance today

 

Thursday 14 Mar 2019 6:30pm
