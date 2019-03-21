SWP Branch Meeting: Fake news and alternative facts - Who controls the media?

Add to Calendar 21-03-2019 19:30 21-03-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Fake news and alternative facts - Who controls the media? Brynmill Community Centre, St Albans Rd, SA2 0BP SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links