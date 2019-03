107-109 The Grove (next to Morrisons car park)

Event information

Wednesday 3 Apr 2019 7:00pm

Wednesday 3 Apr 2019 7:00pm SWP Branch Meeting: Know your enemy - Alt-right, the far-right and fascists

London: Newham

Stratford Advice Arcade

107-109 The Grove (next to Morrisons car park)

London

E15 1HP

