100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution
Monday 25 Mar 2019 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Old Bath House
205 Stratford Rd
Wolverton
Milton Keynes
MK12 5RL
Event information
Monday 25 Mar 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
25-03-2019 19:3025-03-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution The Old Bath House, 205 Stratford Rd, MK12 5RL SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ