SWP Public Meeting: Crime, class and capitalism - why are young people killing each other?

Add to Calendar 21-03-2019 19:30 21-03-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Crime, class and capitalism - why are young people killing each other? Woodlane Community Centre, 78 White City Cl, W12 7DZ SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links