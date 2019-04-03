2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)

Event information

Wednesday 3 Apr 2019 6:30pm

Add to Calendar 03-04-2019 18:30 03-04-2019 20:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 30 years since Hillsborough - Police, cover-ups and justice Brian Jackson House, 2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations), HD1 5JP SWP Branch Meeting

Huddersfield

Brian Jackson House

2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)

Huddersfield

HD1 5JP

Share this event

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Pinterest

Share on Google+