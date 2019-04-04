The Nakba to the Great March of Return - Eyewitness from Palestine
Thursday 4 Apr 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Book-Cycle
Buckley St W
Wigan
WN6 7PQ
Event information
Thursday 4 Apr 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
04-04-2019 19:0004-04-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The Nakba to the Great March of Return - Eyewitness from Palestine Book-Cycle, Buckley St W, WN6 7PQ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ