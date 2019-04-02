Sudan - Revolution and the struggle against El Bashir
Tuesday 2 Apr 2019 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Gate House
6 Priory Walk
Doncaster
DN1 1TS
Event information
Tuesday 2 Apr 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
02-04-2019 19:3002-04-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Sudan - Revolution and the struggle against El Bashir The Gate House, 6 Priory Walk, DN1 1TS SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ