Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Irish civil rights 50 years on - The case for a united Ireland

Thursday 18 Apr 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD
Event information
Thursday 18 Apr 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 18-04-2019 19:00 18-04-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Irish civil rights 50 years on - The case for a united Ireland The Swarthmore Education Centre, 2-7 Woodhouse Square, LS3 1AD SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Leeds: City Centre
The Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.