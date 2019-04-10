Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Amritsar massacre 100 years on - The end of British rule in India

Wednesday 10 Apr 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Wednesday 10 Apr 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 10-04-2019 19:00 10-04-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Amritsar massacre 100 years on - The end of British rule in India Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Manchester: Central
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.