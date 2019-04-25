Socialist Worker
Booklaunch: Mohandas Gandhi - Experiments in Civil Disobedience with Author Talet Ahmed

Thursday 25 Apr 2019 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Event information
Thursday 25 Apr 2019 7:00pm
Glasgow
Avant Garde
33-44 King St
Merchant City
Glasgow
G1 5QT
