SWP Public Meeting: The Stephen Lawrence Report 20 years on - Why does institutional racism still exist?

Add to Calendar 18-04-2019 19:00 18-04-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: The Stephen Lawrence Report 20 years on - Why does institutional racism still exist? Book-Cycle, Buckley St W, WN6 7PQ SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links