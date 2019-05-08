Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Fake news and alternative facts - Who controls the media?

Wednesday 8 May 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Event information
Wednesday 8 May 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 08-05-2019 19:00 08-05-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Fake news and alternative facts - Who controls the media? Friends Meeting House, 22 School Ln, L1 3BT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Liverpool
Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.