50 years since Stonewall - The fight for LGBT+ liberation today
Wednesday 29 May 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
the Adam & Eve
201 Bradford St
Birmingham
B12 0JD
Event information
Wednesday 29 May 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
29-05-2019 19:0029-05-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 50 years since Stonewall - The fight for LGBT+ liberation today the Adam & Eve, 201 Bradford St, B12 0JD SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ