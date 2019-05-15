Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Nakba to the Great March of Return - How can Palestine be free?

Wednesday 15 May 2019 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Wild Bytes Cafe
Darlington St
Wolverhampton
WV1 4HW
Event information
Wednesday 15 May 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-05-2019 19:30 15-05-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: The Nakba to the Great March of Return - How can Palestine be free? Wild Bytes Cafe, Darlington St, WV1 4HW SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Black Country
Wild Bytes Cafe
Darlington St
Wolverhampton
WV1 4HW
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.