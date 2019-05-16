SWP Branch Meeting: The Stephen Lawrence Report 20 years on - Why does institutional racism still exist?

Add to Calendar 16-05-2019 19:00 16-05-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Stephen Lawrence Report 20 years on - Why does institutional racism still exist? Cafe licious, 104 Cottingham Rd, HU6 7RZ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links