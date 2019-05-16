Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Stephen Lawrence Report 20 years on - Why does institutional racism still exist?

Thursday 16 May 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Cafe licious
104 Cottingham Rd
Hull
HU6 7RZ
Event information
Thursday 16 May 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 16-05-2019 19:00 16-05-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Stephen Lawrence Report 20 years on - Why does institutional racism still exist? Cafe licious, 104 Cottingham Rd, HU6 7RZ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Hull
Cafe licious
104 Cottingham Rd
Hull
HU6 7RZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.