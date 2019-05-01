Sudan, Algeria, Palestine: The return of revolution?

From Sudan to Morrocco, millions are resisting their corrupt and repressive regimes. Algerians have swept away their President Boutiflika but the generals are hoping to continue business as usual. Meanwhile Israel backed by the West continues to crush any prospect of freedom for Palestine.
What is the way forward for ordinary people in the region and beyond?
Come to contribute and/or listen to this important meeting - all welcome
01-05-2019 19:45
<p><span>Speakers include:</span></p>
<p>- Toufik Kacimi, <a href='https://www.facebook.com/muslimwelfarehouse/' target='_blank'>Muslim Welfare House London</a></p>
<p>- Marwa Kessinger, Sudanese activist</p>
<p>- Anne Alexander, Middle East Solidarity magazine editor</p>
<p>- Charlie Kimber, <a href='https://www.facebook.com/SocialistWorkerBritain/' target='_blank'>Socialist Worker (Britain)</a> editor</p>
<p>- Speaker from Westminster Palestine society</p>
West Indian Cultural Centre, 9 Clarendon Road, N8 0DD
