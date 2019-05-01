Sudan, Algeria, Palestine: The return of revolution?

Wednesday 1 May 2019 7:45pm

SWP Public Meeting

West Indian Cultural Centre 9 Clarendon Road Haringey London N8 0DD

Speakers include:

- Toufik Kacimi, Muslim Welfare House London

- Marwa Kessinger, Sudanese activist

- Anne Alexander, Middle East Solidarity magazine editor

- Charlie Kimber, Socialist Worker (Britain) editor

- Speaker from Westminster Palestine society

From Sudan to Morrocco, millions are resisting their corrupt and repressive regimes. Algerians have swept away their President Boutiflika but the generals are hoping to continue business as usual. Meanwhile Israel backed by the West continues to crush any prospect of freedom for Palestine.

What is the way forward for ordinary people in the region and beyond?

Come to contribute and/or listen to this important meeting - all welcome

Facebook event