Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Nakba to the Great March of Return - How can palestine be free?

Thursday 9 May 2019 6:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Room 302 - The Civic
Hanson St
Barnsley
S70 2HZ
Event information
Thursday 9 May 2019 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 09-05-2019 18:30 09-05-2019 20:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Nakba to the Great March of Return - How can palestine be free? Room 302 - The Civic, Hanson St, S70 2HZ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Barnsley
Room 302 - The Civic
Hanson St
Barnsley
S70 2HZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.