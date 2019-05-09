The Nakba to the Great March of Return - How can palestine be free?
Thursday 9 May 2019 6:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Room 302 - The Civic
Hanson St
Barnsley
S70 2HZ
Event information
Thursday 9 May 2019 6:30pm
Add to Calendar
09-05-2019 18:3009-05-2019 20:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The Nakba to the Great March of Return - How can palestine be free? Room 302 - The Civic, Hanson St, S70 2HZ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ