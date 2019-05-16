Hackney LoveMusic HateRacism at Grow

Add to Calendar
<p><span>Following a successful gig in Tottenham, Love Music Hate Racism (LMHR) is back at Grow in Hackney Wick with a showcase of some brilliant emerging artists. Tickets: <a href='https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1250732?fbclid=IwAR17ylwmsV1Kpl4U_OHMpKzL49pXRgUa4ggri0yS6SrOITfbioegQNF23Nw' rel='nofollow noopener' target='_blank'>https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1250732</a></span></p>
<p>Line up: BB James, Jed Payne, Holly Holden, The Nominees, DJ Ohcee</p>
<p>Expect hip hop, soul, latin, reggae and more. Proceeds will go to LMHR to allow the campaign to continue its vital work.</p>
<p>Love Music Hate Racism uses the energy and vibrancy of the music scene to promote unity and tackle racism through education and events.</p>
<p>Our message is simple, there is more that unites us than divides us; nothing demonstrates this more than music. Website: <a href='https://www.lovemusichateracism.com/?fbclid=IwAR16doy84eHKJ9lQDqdpx8N0nOxrAYqv7tFPVVlMCSKmLOz-S1ZqhlQIa9k' rel='nofollow noopener' target='_blank'>https://www.lovemusichateracism.com</a></p>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1979776185483373/'>Facebook event</a></p>
