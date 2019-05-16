Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Hackney LoveMusic HateRacism at Grow

Thursday 16 May 2019 7:00pm

Love Music Hate Racism

Grow
98c Wallis Rd
Hackney Wick
London
E9 5LN

 

Following a successful gig in Tottenham, Love Music Hate Racism (LMHR) is back at Grow in Hackney Wick with a showcase of some brilliant emerging artists. Tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1250732

 

Line up: BB James, Jed Payne, Holly Holden, The Nominees, DJ Ohcee

 

Expect hip hop, soul, latin, reggae and more. Proceeds will go to LMHR to allow the campaign to continue its vital work.

 

Love Music Hate Racism uses the energy and vibrancy of the music scene to promote unity and tackle racism through education and events.

 

Our message is simple, there is more that unites us than divides us; nothing demonstrates this more than music. Website: https://www.lovemusichateracism.com

Facebook event

Event information
