Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

From the Nakba to the Great March of Return - Eyewitness from Palestine

Wednesday 22 May 2019 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Weavers Community Forum
10 Shacklewell St
London
E2 7EG
Event information
Wednesday 22 May 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 22-05-2019 19:30 22-05-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: From the Nakba to the Great March of Return - Eyewitness from Palestine Weavers Community Forum, 10 Shacklewell St, E2 7EG SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Tower Hamlets
Weavers Community Forum
10 Shacklewell St
London
E2 7EG
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.