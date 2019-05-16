System change not climate change

Thursday 16 May 2019 6:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Kingston Quaker Centre Fairfield East Kingston KT1 2PT

*PUBLIC MEETING - ALL WELCOME!*

Huge cheers erupted on Wednesday evening as news emerged that parliament had passed a motion declaring a climate emergency. Protesters had gathered in Parliament Square as MPs prepared to vote on the motion, proposed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The vote follows impressive blockades of roads in central London and big protests by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group and waves of the youth strikes against climate change.

We are heading towards climate disaster and people are asking - why is nothing being done?

The new climate movements have inspired thousands to believe that it is possible to radically transform the system we live in - if we collectively fight.

The threat of catastrophic climate change exposes how urgent it is that we scrap this poisonous system. But winning it, particularly on the timescale we need, will take a much bigger movement for change.

