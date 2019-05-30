Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism

Thursday 30 May 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Oxford Town Hall
St Aldate's
Oxford
OX1 1BX
Thursday 30 May 2019 7:00pm
