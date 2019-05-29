SWP Branch Meeting: After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism

Add to Calendar 29-05-2019 19:30 29-05-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism Tap and Spile, 94 Falsgrave Rd, YO12 5AZ SWP Branch Meeting

