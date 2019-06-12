Trump, Environmental crisis and the growth of the far right - What's the socialist alternative?
Wednesday 12 Jun 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Floor 2 - Commercial Union House
39 Pilgrim St
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE1 6QE
