SWP Branch Meeting: Rebellion, disobedience and arrests - What is the role of the police?

Add to Calendar 05-06-2019 19:00 05-06-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Rebellion, disobedience and arrests - What is the role of the police? The Old Fire Station, 84 Mayton St, N7 6QT SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links