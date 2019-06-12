Socialist Worker
Trump, environmental crisis, & the growth of the far -right - What's the socialist alternative?

Wednesday 12 Jun 2019 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
