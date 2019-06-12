Trump, environmental crisis, & the growth of the far -right - What's the socialist alternative?
Wednesday 12 Jun 2019 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Wednesday 12 Jun 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
12-06-2019 19:0012-06-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Trump, environmental crisis, & the growth of the far -right - What's the socialist alternative? Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ