Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism

Thursday 6 Jun 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Event information
Thursday 6 Jun 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 06-06-2019 19:30 06-06-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Hackney
The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.