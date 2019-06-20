Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Trump, environmental crisis, & the growth of the far -right - What's the socialist alternative?

Thursday 20 Jun 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Glyde House
Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink)
Bradford
BD5 0BQ
Event information
Thursday 20 Jun 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 20-06-2019 19:00 20-06-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump, environmental crisis, & the growth of the far -right - What's the socialist alternative? Glyde House, Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink), BD5 0BQ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Bradford
Glyde House
Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink)
Bradford
BD5 0BQ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.