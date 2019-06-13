Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism

Thursday 13 Jun 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
1 Church Leys
Harlow
Harlow
CM18 6BX
Event information
Thursday 13 Jun 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 13-06-2019 19:30 13-06-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the Euro elections - Tory crisis and the struggle against racism Friends Meeting House, 1 Church Leys, CM18 6BX SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Harlow
Friends Meeting House
1 Church Leys
Harlow
Harlow
CM18 6BX
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.