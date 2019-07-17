Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialists, strikes and trade unions - How do we fight back?

Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Carriages
The Parade
Wellington
Telford
TF1 1PY
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:30pm
Telford
Carriages
The Parade
Wellington
Telford
TF1 1PY
