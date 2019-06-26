Repression and resistance - Where next for the Sudanese revolution?
Wednesday 26 Jun 2019 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Tap and Spile
94 Falsgrave Rd
Scarborough
YO12 5AZ
Event information
Wednesday 26 Jun 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
26-06-2019 19:3026-06-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Repression and resistance - Where next for the Sudanese revolution? Tap and Spile, 94 Falsgrave Rd, YO12 5AZ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ