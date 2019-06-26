Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

50 years since Stonewall - Pride, Protest and LGBT+ liberation

Wednesday 26 Jun 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

St John Vianney Church Hall
386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd)
London
N15 3QH
Event information
Wednesday 26 Jun 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 26-06-2019 19:30 26-06-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 50 years since Stonewall - Pride, Protest and LGBT+ liberation St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Haringey
St John Vianney Church Hall
386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd)
London
N15 3QH
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.