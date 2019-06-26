Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The school climate strikes - why they matter

Wednesday 26 Jun 2019 6:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Brian Jackson House
2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)
Huddersfield
HD1 5JP
Event information
Wednesday 26 Jun 2019 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 26-06-2019 18:30 26-06-2019 20:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The school climate strikes - why they matter Brian Jackson House, 2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations), HD1 5JP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Huddersfield
Brian Jackson House
2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)
Huddersfield
HD1 5JP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.