Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Repression and resistance - Where next for the Sudanese revolution?

Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

St. Peter's Café
4 Exchange St
Wolverhampton
WV1 1TS
Event information
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 17-07-2019 19:30 17-07-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Repression and resistance - Where next for the Sudanese revolution? St. Peter's Café, 4 Exchange St, WV1 1TS SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Black Country
St. Peter's Café
4 Exchange St
Wolverhampton
WV1 1TS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.