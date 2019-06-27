Add to Calendar 27-06-2019 19:00 27-06-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: System change not climate change <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/2235050496615871/'>[Facebook event]</a></p> West End Community Centre, Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill), DE22 3BL SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links