Add to Calendar
27-06-2019 19:0027-06-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: System change not climate change<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/2235050496615871/'>[Facebook event]</a></p> West End Community Centre, Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill), DE22 3BL SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ