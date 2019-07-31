Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

60 years on from the revolution - Where is Cuba going?

Wednesday 31 Jul 2019 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Somerstown Community Centre
River's St
Portsmouth
PO5 4EZ
Event information
Wednesday 31 Jul 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 31-07-2019 19:30 31-07-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: 60 years on from the revolution - Where is Cuba going? Somerstown Community Centre, River's St, PO5 4EZ SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Portsmouth
Somerstown Community Centre
River's St
Portsmouth
PO5 4EZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.