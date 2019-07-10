Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran?

Wednesday 10 Jul 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Bolton Socialist Club
16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate)
Bolton
BL1 1DY
Event information
Wednesday 10 Jul 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 10-07-2019 19:00 10-07-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran? Bolton Socialist Club, 16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate), BL1 1DY SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Bolton
Bolton Socialist Club
16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate)
Bolton
BL1 1DY
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.