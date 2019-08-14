Socialist Worker
60 years after the revolution - Where is Cuba going?

Wednesday 14 Aug 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

William Morris Community Centre
6-8 Greenleaf Rd
Walthamstow
London
E17 6QQ
London: Waltham Forest
