Rebellions, disobedience and arrests - What is the role of the police?
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Central Baptist Church Hall
Devonshire Rd
Southampton
SO15 2GY
Event information
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
17-07-2019 19:3017-07-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Rebellions, disobedience and arrests - What is the role of the police? Central Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Rd, SO15 2GY SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ