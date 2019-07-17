50 years since Stonewall - Why do LGBT+ people still face violence?
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Deptford Lounge
9 Giffin St
London
SE8 4RH
Event information
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
17-07-2019 19:0017-07-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 50 years since Stonewall - Why do LGBT+ people still face violence? Deptford Lounge, 9 Giffin St, SE8 4RH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ