Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran?
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Event information
Wednesday 17 Jul 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
17-07-2019 19:0017-07-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran? The Exeter peace shop, 31 New Bridge St, EX4 3AH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ