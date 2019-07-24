SWP Branch Meeting: 60 years since the revolution - where is Cuba going?

Add to Calendar 24-07-2019 19:30 24-07-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 60 years since the revolution - where is Cuba going? Friends Meeting House, 7 Victoria St, EH1 2JL SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links