Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran?

Thursday 25 Jul 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Elizabeth House
2 Hurlock St
Highbury
London
N5 1ED
Event information
Thursday 25 Jul 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 25-07-2019 19:00 25-07-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran? Elizabeth House, 2 Hurlock St, N5 1ED SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Islington
Elizabeth House
2 Hurlock St
Highbury
London
N5 1ED
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.