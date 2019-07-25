After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule?
Thursday 25 Jul 2019 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room)
272 High St
Chatham
Chatham
ME4 4BP
Event information
Thursday 25 Jul 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
25-07-2019 19:3025-07-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule? Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room), 272 High St, ME4 4BP SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ