50 years since Stonewall - Why do LGBT+ people still face violence?
Wednesday 31 Jul 2019 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
Central Methodist Hall
Oldham St
Manchester
M1 1JQ
Event information
Wednesday 31 Jul 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
31-07-2019 19:0031-07-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: 50 years since Stonewall - Why do LGBT+ people still face violence? Central Methodist Hall, Oldham St, M1 1JQ SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ