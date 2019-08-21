Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Peterloo Massacre - The fight for democracy and freedom

Wednesday 21 Aug 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Wednesday 21 Aug 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 21-08-2019 19:00 21-08-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Peterloo Massacre - The fight for democracy and freedom Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Manchester: Central
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.